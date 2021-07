BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank announced today that they have hired Steven Schwimmer to a newly created position as their new EVP, Chief Innovation Officer. Steve will be responsible for the Bank's systems and applications environment, as well as various Bank Operations Groups. He comes to the Bank with over 27 years of experience in the technology and process area of banking and financial services. Most recently, Steve served as Head of Technology and Operations for the Consumer Bank and Treasury Payment Solutions for CIT. Prior to that, he was affiliated with OneWest Bank and responsible for commercial bank technology, enterprise applications, and technology operations.