Volunteer Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Civis Bank, is pleased to announce that it has concluded an offering of common stock and a newly issued series of non-voting common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $47 million. Patriot Financial Partners LP and Hermann Companies led the recapitalization of the company. Proceeds will be used to support the existing business, address the capital regulatory requirements of the company and the bank, and enable the company to make significant investments in a broad range of embedded digital banking capabilities.