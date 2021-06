The City of Dalles is currently enacting a fireworks ban in the city limits through July 9 because of the historic heatwave the region is undergoing currently. The decision by the City Council came after temperatures hit 117 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, June 28, the day of the City Council Meeting. Temperatures are expected to stay above 100 or in the high 90s for the next 10 days according to wunderground.com.