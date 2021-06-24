Cancel
Sports Illustrated Inks Gambling Licensing Deal With 888 Holdings

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
 5 days ago
Gambling operator 888 Holdings has reached an agreement to license the Sports Illustrated name for sports betting and casino games, according to someone familiar with the deal. It’s the latest branding tie-up between an established gaming company and well-known sports media brand, a model used in partnerships between Stars Group...

