Scarlet Nexus has hordes of monstrous threats that you’ll need to take down, but at least you won’t have to do it alone. The further into the game you get, the more party members you’ll have fighting alongside you. However, it is worth noting that you’ll only be able to have so many party members with you in any given battle, making it paramount to know how to change party members in Scarlet Nexus as soon as possible.