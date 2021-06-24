Cancel
Small Business

‘Celebrity CEO’ Author Ramon Ray Offers Free ‘Power Branding’ Webinar for SCORE

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 5 days ago
Personal and business branding expert Ramon Ray, author of “Celebrity CEO,” offers a free SCORE webinar Thursday, July 1. Ray shares his key strategies during the talk, “Power Branding: Getting and Keeping Your Next Customer.” Attendees will learn that branding is more than logos and color. It’s also about “wowing” customers and other easy-to-implement tips to grow businesses.

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

