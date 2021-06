Emerald Downs Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

The Key Stat: Schultz registered 24 assists in 46 contests for the highest average of his nine-year career (0.52 assists per game). 19 (!) of those assists were primaries. The Good: For the third time in Schultz’s career he finished with a positive +/- rating at +12, resulting from a good combination of five on five play with and without the puck. His 27 points were the most he has tallied since the 2016-2017 season in Pittsburgh and represent a nice return to form for the defenseman. Of his three goals this season one was a game winner that came late in a January home ice contest against the Islanders. All three of his goals were scored at five on five.