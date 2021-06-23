State launches digital COVID-19 vaccine card system

Cancel
Californians who misplace their COVID-19 vaccination cards — or don’t wish to carry them around — can get a digital vaccination record from the state now. Launched Friday, the California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides vaccinated residents with a QR code along with name, date of birth, date of vaccinations and vaccine manufacturer — all of the information contained on the paper cards. The state is urging users to screenshot the information provided and save it on their phones.

