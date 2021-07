Kristian Nairn (aka Game of Thrones‘ Hodor) has come aboard HBO Max’s pirate/comedy series Our Flag Means Death. Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (to be played by Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate, the series also stars Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) as Blackbeard, history’s most feared and revered pirate. (Waititi also is directing the pilot.)