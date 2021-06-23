Cancel
High School

VHSL Playoff Quick Hits: Cosby at Colgan

By Jason Burton
prepbaseballreport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Manassas on Tuesday night the Region 6A Champion Cosby Titans would travel to the Region 6B Champion Colgan Sharks. The Virginia Tech commit Ryan Kennedy would get the start for the home Sharks and he was opposed by senior High Point commit Everett Vaughan for the Titans. Although Cosby got a leadoff single from freshman Ayden Schnarrs and a few other runners via walks, the Titans would not scratch in the first. However, Colgan took a 1-0 advantage after 2022 Brandon Cassedy doubled to open the bottom half and he would later score on a Cosby error. The Titans knotted things up in the third when Grayson Harris (Hampden-Sydney) singled home Seth Truesdale. Colgan starter Ryan Kennedy would be removed with the bases loaded and one out and give way to junior Connor Knox. Knox got two straight strikeouts for the Sharks and escaped any further damage. After that, it was all Colgan. A Matthew Westley (Virginia Tech) single would start things in the bottom of the third. He would later score on a CJ Faulkenberry (Longwood) sacrifice fly. After that, the flood gates opened. Opposing pitcher Connor Knox would double down the right field line two score two Shark runners and make it 4-1. The next hitter was Ryan Kennedy and he pulled a single through the left side scoring John Stansbury, Knox's courtesy runner, making it 5-1. Knox worked quick fourth and fifth innings, tallying three strikeouts along the way. In the bottom of the fifth Colgan would extend their lead to 8-1 via a Evan Blanchard sac fly, a wild pitch, and a Jae'Dan Carter RBI single. In the sixth Colgan would score three more to make it 11-1 and that would be the final, as the Sharks advance to the 6A State Championship game to face the Madison Warhawks.

