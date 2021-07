Piko Interactive has brought back a ton of old-school treasures and here are 20 such games in one convenient Evercade collection. First up, Piko Interactive Collection 1 includes a handful of RPGs which is quite rare for Evercade. Brave Battle Saga starts things off well as it's a solid traditional JRPG that feels a lot like Breath of Fire and it looks great, too. However, Canon - Legend of the New Gods (which is by the same developers) is an SRPG and it's quite standard for the genre. Plus, its difficulty spikes can be quite frustrating. Next, both Drakkhen and Dragon View play similarly with the latter being a sequel that improves so much on the first game that it renders it pointless. So, jump straight into Dragon View because it's a very unique blend of first-person exploration and 2D action combat. Finally, The Immortal is an isometric dungeon crawler that's absolutely brutal yet its violent battles are fairly satisfying... if you manage to win.