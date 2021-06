GRAND CHUTE — The Boyceville baseball team wasn't happy it happened. But it might've been just what the Bulldogs needed. Boyceville suffered its lone loss of the season on June 1, a 2-1 setback at Spring Valley in a game where the Bulldogs didn't allow an earned run. Following Monday's Division 4 state championship victory over the Rosholt, the players and head coach Michael Roemhild agreed that the loss at the start of the month to the Cardinals was just what the Bulldogs needed to refocus.