Chris Krok Show: David Barton Of Wallbuilders

After a week away from the airwaves, Chris is back! While he was off last week, 15 Democrats from the Texas Senate visited Washington DC with some of the top Democratic leadership in the House and Senate, and even Vice President Harris. But the goal of their trip was to stay true to the Democrats talking point of fighting systemic racism and calling Republicans’ efforts to solidify voting rights “Jim Crow”! As part of those efforts, they again called on the legislation to pass H.R. 1, or the “For The People Act”. In order to do so, they need help from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has come out against the bill. But the Texas Democrats DIDN’T EVEN MEET WITH HIM!! Plus Governor Abbott upholds his promise, and cuts their funding for walking out on the job. All that and more on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!