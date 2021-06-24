Cancel
Amazon is destroying millions of items in the warehouse every week

 18 days ago

Amazon destroyed more than 3 million products a year. Employees are being given a weekly target of 130,000 items to destroy these items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkL4Z_0adhBo6U00
amazonFlickr

ITV has released secret footage found inside Amazon's warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland. The footage shows laptops, smart TVs, jewelery, headphones, books and face masks being loaded into a 'Destroy' box.

An Amazon warehouse in Scotland destroys millions of unsold products each year. An investigation by Britain's news outlet ITV found this.

Weekly target of 130,000 items to destroy items in the Amazon warehouse

This was confirmed by an internal memo seen by ITV, which showed that 124,000 items were marked as 'destroyed' during the week of April. In the same week, 28,000 products were marked as 'Donate'.

A former Amazon employee told ITV that warehouse employees are given a weekly target of 130,000 items to destroy these items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XHyY_0adhBo6U00
amazonWikimedia Commons

Among the items being destroyed are a mambook and an iPace, as well as 20,000 covid (face) masks. A former employee told ITV that there was no reason for the items being destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNIu9_0adhBo6U00
amazon productsWikimedia Commons

A spokesman for Amazon told Insider that Dunfermline sees every product distro-marked for the entire UK. He said about half of the items marked for destruction were still in the broken-down wrapper, while the rest were returned in good condition.

Amazon destroyed more than 3 million products a year

In 2019, undercover reporters in France found that Amazon had destroyed more than 3 million products a year. If it has an average of 1.30,000 weekly, it will include more than 6 million products marked for destruction each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2THi_0adhBo6U00
amazonWikimedia Commons

In a statement to Insider, Amazon spokespersons said there was a recycling center at the landfill site cited by ITV. ITV loaded boxes of 'Destroy' marked products into a truck and transported them to a recycling center as well as a landfill site.

"We are working towards the target of zero products disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to a charitable organization or recycle any products sold," he told Spokespersons.

I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.

Akki John is an aspiring writer who works on various social media sites including Upwork , Instagram and Facebook Groups. I've written for major magazines , blogged on some of the top blogs , and worked behind the scenes on branding projects for awesome clients. i like read books and written for blogs.

