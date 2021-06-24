Amazon is destroying millions of items in the warehouse every week

Amazon destroyed more than 3 million products a year. Employees are being given a weekly target of 130,000 items to destroy these items.

ITV has released secret footage found inside Amazon's warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland. The footage shows laptops, smart TVs, jewelery, headphones, books and face masks being loaded into a 'Destroy' box.

An Amazon warehouse in Scotland destroys millions of unsold products each year. An investigation by Britain's news outlet ITV found this.

Weekly target of 130,000 items to destroy items in the Amazon warehouse

This was confirmed by an internal memo seen by ITV, which showed that 124,000 items were marked as 'destroyed' during the week of April. In the same week, 28,000 products were marked as 'Donate'.

A former Amazon employee told ITV that warehouse employees are given a weekly target of 130,000 items to destroy these items.

Among the items being destroyed are a mambook and an iPace, as well as 20,000 covid (face) masks. A former employee told ITV that there was no reason for the items being destroyed.

A spokesman for Amazon told Insider that Dunfermline sees every product distro-marked for the entire UK. He said about half of the items marked for destruction were still in the broken-down wrapper, while the rest were returned in good condition.

Amazon destroyed more than 3 million products a year

In 2019, undercover reporters in France found that Amazon had destroyed more than 3 million products a year. If it has an average of 1.30,000 weekly, it will include more than 6 million products marked for destruction each year.

In a statement to Insider, Amazon spokespersons said there was a recycling center at the landfill site cited by ITV. ITV loaded boxes of 'Destroy' marked products into a truck and transported them to a recycling center as well as a landfill site.

"We are working towards the target of zero products disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to a charitable organization or recycle any products sold," he told Spokespersons.

