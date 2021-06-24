LETTER: Legislative Democrats caught with hands in the cookie jar
Kudos for your fine editorial regarding how Democratic legislative leaders — Nicole Cannizzaro of the state Senate and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson — got caught trying to sidestep procedures regarding tax increases and now nearly $6 million in DMV transaction fees are due the taxpayers at a cost of $8 million. Both legislators blame the GOP for encouraging that the state constitution be followed and refuse to accept liability.www.reviewjournal.com