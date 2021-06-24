Cancel
Allentown, PA

IronPigs walk it off in extras to break skid

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A walk-off in extra innings snaps the Lehigh Valley IronPigs five game losing streak. The IronPigs winning the 12 inning long pitchers duel over the rival RailRiders, 3-2. It would take until the sixth inning for the IronPigs to get on the board. Austin Listi would hit an infield RBI single to tie the game. Listi would tie the game again in the eighth with another RBI single.

