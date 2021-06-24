IronPigs walk it off in extras to break skid

(2 for 3 / Home Run / Double / Sac Fly / 3 RBIs) The Ports prevailed over the Grizzlies in extra innings on Saturday. Center fielder Brayan Buelvas drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the 4th, doubled but was left stranded in the 6th, and then tagged a two-run homer in the top of the 10th for Stockton. The 19-year-old’s 8 home runs are tops on the team, and his .519 slugging percentage is second-best among current Ports. Catcher Tyler Soderstrom singled, drilled his league-leading 15th double, drew a walk and drove in a pair, while right fielder Junior Perez had 2 hits, including a double, walked and scored a run, and shortstop Robert Puason singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, including the winning run in the top of the 10th for the Ports. Starting pitcher Grant Judkins gave up 4 runs over 6 innings but also tallied 10 strikeouts. RHP Pedro Santos allowed 1 run without surrendering a hit but issued 6 walks over 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, while RHP Jose Mora notched the final two outs in the 10th to secure the save for Stockton. Meanwhile, infielder Sahid Valenzuela and RHP Jose Dicochea both landed on the injured list, while infielder Marcos Brito and RHP Jorge Juan were both assigned to Stockton on Saturday.