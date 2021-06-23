Father’s Day every day

I know, before you say it, Father’s Day has already passed. Well, sometime in this business you get a little behind and things have to be ex post facto. As my title suggests, every day of the year is a good day to celebrate fathers, and mothers too, of course. As you all are aware, I lost my mother last year but I have still have my Dad and just like many of you, I think he is the best there is.

On Sunday afternoon, we drove to the city to visit my own two kids and after an expensive lunch of some very spicy chicken, I began reminiscing about some of my memories of my own Dad on the drive home. I wish I had an Amos Decker memory where I could recall every single event and every single day of my life, but I’m not as fortunate as that particular literary character. My Dad was not a real loud and overbearing father, often keeping his emotions in check when I know he should have exploded, usually on me or my younger brother. I tend to be the same way, because trust me there are some people I’d like to unload on.

My Dad was a sports Dad, no doubt about it, my Mom was a sports Mom too, so I had some pretty good training from a very young age. Though I never was wanting for anything because my parents were such hard workers, they never tried to buy my affection like I see so much today. It was all about the experiences for us, and we had plenty of them together. I likely got any coaching skills that I may have had from Dad, though I don’t really remember much about playing baseball and basketball for him. Well, there was this one time in Knothole when his best friend and my best friend’s Dad was umpiring home plate and called me out on what I though was a questionable third strike. I threw a fit and Dad promptly sent me home, which was within walking distance of the ball park, and that was along walk.

There were the priceless trips to Tampa, Florida every spring for two weeks of spring training with the Reds, an experience I value much more now than I probably did then, if I only knew then what I knew now about the memorabilia business. How cool was it to make my teachers mad when I took off two weeks of school? Though I do recall sitting on an airplane doing homework, but once we got to the Sunshine State it was all about baseball and really bad sunburns that my skin is still paying for decades later. I think life came full circle when I was able to take my own boy to Florida twice to spend some days at spring training with his team, the NY Mets. Right here on my desk is perhaps my favorite picture I’ve ever taken, that of two smiling people, my boy and his hero, David Wright.

My Dad could also be a softie, usually when it came to the sports world. I was relating to my wife recently the story of a birthday I remember, though I can’t specifically recall which one. Though he told me over and over that I was never a catcher and it is the one position I had no desire to play, I wanted so badly a red Johnny Bench catcher’s mitt for my birthday. He and Mom continually told me I had no use for it, but guess what showed up on August 10 of whatever year is was? Yep, the red catcher’s mitt which my best friend and I put to good use as I worked on my blazing fastball. (Sarcasm inserted)

Obviously, if I strained by giant brain for long I could come up with memories that would make this column way too long, but I can say that my Dad could certainly discipline and strongly advise in his own way, taking away the times he or Mom chased my brother with a belt (never me of course). How could I forget the lecture I got before my senior prom, when I, a senior, was escorting a freshman girl from Manchester to the big event? Again, if I knew then what I know now.

Yes, we put our parents through some rather stressful situations, some of our own doing, some not. But though it all Dad was the rock and now I know he has some lonely moments, living in a three-story house alone, though he still has one of the best views of Ripley and the river. For Father’s Day, it is tough to shop for an 87-year old fellow but of course, I got him a new Reds t-shirt. He can wear it while he has his Facebook arguments with total strangers about the managerial abilities of David Bell.

My Dad never taught me to fish or hunt or how to be a handyman around the house, so naturally I have little to no interest in those activities today, but he taught me so many other things that to me are far more important. He showed me how to handle emotions, how to care for people, and he did it without every begging for any self-glory. Life lessons.

I know where any parenting skills I might have came from and I’m truly thankful for that- every day. Every day is Father’s Day.