Milwaukee Bucks | Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | June 23rd

It’s not quite the Eastern Conference final we expected, but the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks earned their way in by toppling higher seeds in the second round with a Game 7 road win. Game 1 of the series takes place on Wednesday. The Hawks stunned top-seed and huge favorite Philadelphia behind the heroics of Trae Young while the Bucks got a 40-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to pull off a thrilling clinching win over Brooklyn. The two stars will be the focus of this matchup, but it will come down to role players going above and beyond. The Bucks opened as a 7-point favorite, the largest spread in any of their playoff games this season.