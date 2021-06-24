Cancel
Westfield, MA

Bombers softball, volleyball advance to Friday finals at WHS

By Chris Putz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD – Westfield High School will be the site of not one, but two, Western Massachusetts championships on Friday. Westfield High softball starting pitcher Erin Gour allowed just two runs, Kenzie Raymond blasted a three-run home run, and the third-seeded Bombers defeated the No. 7 Agawam Brownies, 6-2, Wednesday, at Westfield High School. They advance to play No. 4 Pittsfield (10-4) in the Division 1 softball finals Friday at home at 5 p.m.

