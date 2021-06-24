Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemo
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he tweeted. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”www.nbcnews.com