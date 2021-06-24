Cancel
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemo

By Samantha Kubota
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he tweeted. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

NBC News

NBC News

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
B.j. Novak
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Alex Gaskarth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Chemo#Ellkay#All Time Low
