HGTV GREENLIGHTS NEW SERIES ‘MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE’ (WT) WITH PROPERTY PROS EGYPT SHERROD AND HUSBAND MIKE JACKSON

‘GOLD RUSH: WINTER’S FORTUNE’ Premieres Friday, July 30, at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and Streaming on discovery+. (LOS ANGELES) – When winter hits hard and the gold-rich ground freezes over, one mining season ends, and the fight for the next one begins. Soaring gold prices have sparked a land grab, sending some miners scrambling to hunt down new gold rich claims while others set out to build a new arsenal of earth moving machines. To be successful, they’ll have to fight through arctic conditions with subfreezing temperatures and piles of snow that make even the simplest task, nearly impossible. The spring could bring the biggest gold hauls ever if they find the right ground and build a bulletproof battle plan. If they don’t, the miners risk losing it all. GOLD RUSH: WINTER’S FORTUNE, an all-new spin-off of Discovery’s #1-rated show GOLD RUSH, premieres Friday, July 30 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.