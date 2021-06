Starting with the George Floyd riots at the end of May, 2020, the American people finally understood that government was not going to protect the citizenry. In Seattle and Portland radicals took over whole sections of the community and the police were NOT allowed to do anything. These became war zones. Rioters and looters were not even arrested. Gun sales to continue to rise. At the same time folks are making ghost guns, not registered. No one knows how many of those are in the community. My advice for those who do not like guns—that is your right.