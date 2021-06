The airline industry has always been a 27/7 occupation and sadly two carriers ceased trading over the weekend as the impact of Covid-19 continues to damage carriers of all sizes. Whilst Stobbart Air and Air Antwerp are not particularly large, another 700 plus professionals have lost their jobs and travellers continue to be frustrated by the inconsistencies of regulators decision making. And although sometimes it is hard to feel sorry for British Airways, bringing back staff in preparation for a summer season and then having to furlough those staff as elected representatives of the UK Government backtrack on their previous policies and decisions, not funny at all.