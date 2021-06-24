Cancel
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Bounces back in Game 6

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Varlamov stopped 22 of 24 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 6. Varlamov rebounded nicely after being yanked early in Monday's Game 5 drubbing, this time keeping the game within striking distance despite Tampa Bay' building a 2-0 lead. Brayden Point's first-period backhander from in tight and Anthony Cirelli's breakaway goal in the middle frame were the only blemishes on Varlamov's box score, as the 33-year-old improved to 7-6 in the postseason with a 2.74 GAA and .919 save percentage. He'll be right back between the pipes for Game 7 on Friday.

