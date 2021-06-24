Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Nets clutch goal in third period

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayfield scored the game-tying goal and had three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6. He also had two PIM. Mayfield squared the game at 2-2 with 8:44 left in regulation, popping into the play on the backdoor side and sniping a shot top shelf despite having almost no net to shoot at. It was a goal-scorer's goal, yet only the second of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the defensive-minded Mayfield. He also logged 22:46 of ice time, nearly three minutes of which came on the penalty kill. The 28-year-old Mayfield has provided six points and a plus-12 rating with 23 PIM in 18 games.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Pim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNewsday

Was a penalty missed on Scott Mayfield's cross-check on Nikita Kucherov?

The agent for Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid blasted the NHL referee who declined to call a penalty on Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield for his cross-check on Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov Wednesday that may have knocked the NHL’s leading playoff scorer out of Game 6, and muddied his status for Friday’s Game 7.
NHLNew York Post

Scott Mayfield has come long way to play ‘huge’ role for Islanders

Scott Mayfield scored one of the biggest goals of his team’s season Wednesday night in the Stanley Cup semifinals, but the Islanders defenseman’s vicious cross-check on the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov may turn out to be even more significant. In the third period of Game 6, Mayfield scored with a timely...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders will never hear the end of Scott Mayfield’s crosscheck

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Scott Mayfield #24 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on June 23, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders positives after Game 2 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Semifinals in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 15, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
NHLtheScore

Lightning drop 8 goals on Islanders to take 3-2 series lead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Monday night. The defending NHL champions improved to...
New York City, NYwcn247.com

Nets limp home...Islanders up...D-backs near dubious mark

NEW YORK (AP) — Down to Kevin Durant as their lone healthy superstar, the Brooklyn Nets limp home to host Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Bucks tonight. Both James Harden and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out for the game because of injuries. The Bucks won both games in Milwaukee after the Nets had taken a 2-0 lead at home.
North Richland Hills, TXberthoudrecorder.com

Three-Goal Third Period Pushes Brahmas Past Eagles

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The Colorado Eagles fell, 5-2, to the Texas Brahmas at the NYTEX Sports Centre, pushing their all-time record at the arena to 0-7-1 (including playoffs). The loss was Colorado’s only one on a road trip that saw them take on the top team from each conference and visit three cities in as many days.
NHLsanjosesun.com

Islanders lose GK Semyon Varlamov in first period after collision

New York Islanders starting goaltender Semyon Varlamov was forced to leave Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals midway through the first period after Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point was shoved into him at high speed. With the host Lightning leading 1-0 on a goal by Point a...
NHLtheScore

Watch: Questionable penalty call on Point leads to Islanders goal

Despite being shoved into Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov by New York defenseman Adam Pelech, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point received a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference during the first period of Game 2. The Islanders scored on the ensuing power play to tie up the contest and were met...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning defensemen net first goals this postseason

TAMPA — Lightning defensemen took it to heart when asked about the group’s absence from the scoring sheet this postseason. Tuesday night, they did something about it. Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored the first goals by Tampa Bay defensemen this postseason in the Lightning’s 4-2 win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
NHLtheScore

Lightning chase Islanders' Varlamov in 1st period of Game 5

The New York Islanders yanked Semyon Varlamov in the first period of Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after the netminder allowed three goals on 16 shots. Rookie Ilya Sorokin replaced the veteran between the pipes. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz may have been looking for a spark. His...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders have epic second period against Lightning in Game 4

Remember when the New York Islanders were terrible in the second period? You should because it basically happened the entirety of the regular season. Over the 56 game season, the Islanders held a -4 goal differential in the second period. Keep in mind, they were +15 and +16 in the first and third periods. They were pretty poor in the second period during the regular season.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Comes up clutch with two goals

Anderson scored twice on four shots and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3. The 27-year-old winger capitalized on a Marc-Andre Fleury mishandle late in the third period to force overtime. In overtime, Anderson tapped in a pass from Paul Byron for the decisive goal. Anderson had been held off the scoresheet for 12 straight games after tallying in Game 1 of the first round versus the Maple Leafs. He's now produced three goals, 32 shots, 52 hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Erik Cernak leaves in third period after hit into boards

The Lightning dodged another bullet to their blue line Saturday when Erik Cernak returned to play after a hit into the boards from Islanders forward Matt Martin. With just under 12 minutes to go in their 3-2 loss at Nassau Coliseum, Cernak was skating toward the corner to grab the puck off the wall when he was checked sideways into the boards by Martin.
NHLchatsports.com

Nicolas Roy nets OT goal as Golden Knights even series with the Canadiens

Nicolas Roy became the overtime hero with the goal that gave the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday and evened their Stanley Cup playoffs semifinal series. Roy, who was at the doorstep when Max Pacioretty sent the puck to the front of...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Islanders ride huge period to critical Game 4 win over Lightning

The Islanders rode a three-goal second period to a 3-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoffs semifinal at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday to even the series at 2-2. Josh Bailey, Mat Barzal and Matt Martin all scored for the Islanders, who also got two assists...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Record In Games After Allowing 5+ Goals

Well, that was awful. It doesn’t get much worse than an 8-0 loss after one of the more intense games that this team has played all season long. Now, with their season on the line, the Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum. To the Islanders credit, they’re an excellent home team....