Funding for rent or mortgage assistance available through BMAC

WALLA WALLA— Two funds made available by Congresses’ CARES Act can help decrease the housing cost burden for low-income renters and homeowners. “Congress provided $5 billion in the CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) made available to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus (CDBG-CV funds) program to states, metropolitan cities, urban counties, and insular areas,” according to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.