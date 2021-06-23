Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Funding for rent or mortgage assistance available through BMAC

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

WALLA WALLA— Two funds made available by Congresses’ CARES Act can help decrease the housing cost burden for low-income renters and homeowners. “Congress provided $5 billion in the CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) made available to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus (CDBG-CV funds) program to states, metropolitan cities, urban counties, and insular areas,” according to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

www.waitsburgtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Walla Walla, WA
Society
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgages#Homelessness#Bmac#Congresses Cares Act#The Area Median Income#Hud#Community Services#The Bmac Main Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...