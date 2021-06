Days after touching down in Orlando for the first time since January, Orlando City star Daryl Dike is eager to return to the pitch with the Lions. The striker returned to Orlando on June 10 after spending four months on loan to Barnsley FC and the following three weeks with the U.S. men’s national team. Over the last month, Dike hardly had time to catch his breath, leaping from the English Championship promotional playoffs in England to national team camps in Switzerland, Colorado and Utah.