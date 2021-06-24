Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

New troubles for Thai leader amid virus surge, fresh protests

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – A year after the start of student-led protests against Thailand’s military-backed government, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is facing growing anger amid a mounting wave of coronavirus infections and a dismal economy. This time, some of those calling for Prayuth to step down are his one-time allies. On...

rock947.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Thais#Military Junta#Protest Riot#Reuters#Senate#Chulalongkorn University#House Of Representatives#Parliament#Democrat#Palang Pracharat Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Protests
Related
Worldsoutheastasiaglobe.com

Amid politics and pandemic, Thai democracy movement attempts revival

On top of a pickup truck was a brass plaque with the message, ‘Here on 24 June 1932 at dawn, the People’s Party proclaimed a constitution for the country’s advancement’, enlarged to a hundred times of the original. In view behind the truck was the newly minted parliament building, expected to be the world’s biggest, with its golden chedi glistening.
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Fresh Clashes In Colombia On Protest Movement Anniversary

Anti-government protesters and police traded blows on Monday in demonstrations across Colombia that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died. Colombia has been rocked by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque.
AdvocacyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Eswatini imposes curfew to quell pro-democracy protests

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Pro-democracy activists in Eswatini, the southern African kingdom previously known as Swaziland, have vowed to intensify demonstrations against the monarchy until it makes democratic reforms and lifts its ban on all opposition parties. The small mountain kingdom has been rocked by pro-democracy demonstrations over the past...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

Bangladesh has announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus. All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday. "No one can...
Proteststheaseanpost.com

Thais Protest Despite COVID Warnings

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rallied in Bangkok on Thursday to call for the government's resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom's soaring coronavirus cases. The marches came on the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution – the uprising that transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy. Bangkok...
Protestsnewagebd.net

Thai democracy protesters rally against govt

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rallied in Bangkok Thursday to call for the government’s resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom’s soaring coronavirus cases. The marches came on the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution — the uprising that transformed Thailand from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy. Bangkok...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Israel reimposes masks amid new virus fears

Israel has reintroduced a requirement to wear masks indoors amid a rise in coronavirus cases, just days after it lifted the measure. Concern has grown after the country recorded more than 100 new daily cases in successive days after registering zero earlier this month. Most of the cases have been...
Proteststhebharatexpressnews.com

Thai protesters return as parliament considers charter overhaul

Protesters in Thailand have returned to the streets to demand the resignation of the government as parliament discusses an amendment to the country’s constitution and changes to its electoral system. At least five groups plan to hold protests across Bangkok on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Thai Protesters Return to Streets Demanding Constitutional Changes

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of Thai pro-democracy protesters took to the streets on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and constitutional changes that would curb the influence of the country's powerful monarchy. The rally, which defied a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic, comes...
Worlddnyuz.com

Israel, a world leader in fighting the virus, grapples with a new outbreak.

JERUSALEM — Israel has been a trailblazer in the post-pandemic world, largely returning to normal in May following one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives. But dozens of new cases recently emerged at schools in two cities, Modiin and Binyamina, leading to hundreds of people being quarantined. Israel has made 12- to 15-year-olds eligible for vaccination, but many have yet to get shots.
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Moscow to impose tough new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow’s mayor said on Tuesday residents would only be allowed to visit cafes and restaurants in the city if they could show they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, recently tested negative or had the coronavirus in the last half year. The new restrictions, which were announced on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

WHO warns of fresh Indonesia surge fed by virus variants

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president ordered authorities to speed up the country’s vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. “We need vaccination acceleration in order to...
Protestsgruntstuff.com

Thai protest leader hospitalized after 46-day hunger strike

BANGKOK, April 30 – Thai protest leader, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who has been in jail for pre-trial detention over allegations he insulted the king, has been hospitalized following a 46-day hunger strike, the nation’s corrections division mentioned on Friday. Parit started his hunger strike on March 16 and his weight...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens, Singapore stocks fall on virus fears

* Thai stocks snap eight sessions of losses * Indonesian rupiah falls to over two-month low * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 29 (Reuters) - The Thai baht remained near a 13-month low on Tuesday, while Singapore stocks dropped to their lowest in over a month, as concerns about the economic impact of rising novel coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia hurt sentiment. The baht broke the 32-level against the U.S. dollar for the first time since May 2020, as the tourism-reliant economy struggled against the country's worst virus outbreak. The Thai central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility, a day after predicting the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023. A surge in the region's cases also hurt Singapore stocks , which snapped a three-day winning streak to drop to their lowest level since May 17. "Another wave of viral infections is hurting sentiment in Southeast Asia... with Singapore still under quasi lockdown a lot of institutional investors are turning bearish, and retail investors are following the signal," said Margaret Yang, a forex strategist with IG Group. Indonesia's rupiah slid to its weakest level in over two months as it faced a virus resurgence that the Red Cross said had put the country on the "edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe". Singapore-based Strait Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Indonesia plans to impose stricter restrictions from Wednesday. Regional currencies were also pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar that hovered just below a two-month peak, as investors awaited a U.S. jobs report on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after data showed the nation's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of the year, while its trade deficit narrowed. Thai stocks were also higher after eight straight sessions of losses, while Philippine shares rose to their highest in nearly two weeks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis points at 6.602% ** Top losers on the Singapore index include Genting Singapore Ltd down -2.92% and Keppel Corp down -2.86% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.71 -0.81 4.99 China -0.04 +1.07 -0.92 2.88 India -0.05 -1.57 -0.33 12.74 Indonesia -0.21 -2.97 0.05 -0.61 Malaysia -0.17 -3.13 0.21 -4.87 Philippines +0.15 -1.15 0.27 -2.56 S.Korea +0.16 -3.75 -0.46 14.38 Singapore -0.03 -1.66 -0.87 9.00 Taiwan +0.06 +2.12 0.04 19.45 Thailand -0.19 -6.38 0.46 9.46 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

BENGALURU (June 28): Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections. The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the...
Public Healthbusinesshala.com

Thailand Bans Dine-In Services in Bangkok to Contain Covid Wave

(Businesshala) — Thailand ordered restaurants in its capital Bangkok and surrounding provinces to suspend dine-in services for a month as authorities tighten restrictions to combat the country’s deadliest wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. The ban on eating from Monday comes in addition to an announcement to seal the residential camps...
TravelPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Portugal limits UK travel, stops classes amid virus surge

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Portugal’s battle to contain the surging COVID-19 delta variant has led it to put the United Kingdom on its red list for travel and cancel school classes in the southern Algarve region, its main tourist attraction. Portugal has in recent days been reporting the highest...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian, Thai stocks slide 1% on tighter virus curbs

* Malaysia stocks drop to over seven-month low * Thai stocks on track for eighth straight day in the red * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 28 (Reuters) - Equities in Malaysia and Thailand led losses among emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two Southeast Asian countries ramped up restrictions to control rising domestic coronavirus infections. Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 1.2% to their lowest since Nov. 10, 2020, after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday the national lockdown that was set to end on Monday would be extended till daily cases fell below 4,000. Thai stocks were on track for their eighth consecutive session of losses, with the benchmark falling as much as 1.1% to its lowest in over a month. The baht lost 0.3%. The government on Sunday announced new restrictions centred around the capital Bangkok in a bid to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak. Further souring sentiment, the Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy was expected to return to pre-pandemic levels only in the first quarter of 2023, as the tourism sector has been slow to recover. Spiking infections also took a toll on Indonesian stocks which fell for the third time in four sessions after the country reported its biggest daily increase, while the rupiah shed 0.2%. "Markets in Asia are yet to see the kind of opening up that Europe and the United States are experiencing... we can continue to expect volatility in Asian markets in the short term due to fluctuating virus cases," Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities, said. Elsewhere, Taiwan stocks extended their rally to a fifth consecutive session, while Singapore stocks were on track for a fourth straight day of gains. Most regional currencies were pressured as the U.S. dollar held firm after slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation continued to keep investors on edge about potential monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve. HIGHLIGHTS ** The Philippines launches benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond offering to raise more funds for budgetary support ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.591% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.1 basis points at 1.591% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0317 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.07 -6.73 -0.28 5.61 China -0.13 +1.01 -0.08 3.79 India +0.00 -1.53 0.00 13.44 Indonesia -0.21 -2.84 -0.66 0.06 Malaysia +0.12 -3.11 -1.06 -5.16 Philippines -0.10 -1.19 -0.46 -3.10 S.Korea -0.27 -3.94 -0.09 14.84 Singapore -0.12 -1.70 0.35 10.16 Taiwan +0.11 +2.18 0.45 19.34 Thailand -0.28 -6.08 -0.64 8.50 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Russia warns of 'explosive' virus surge

Russia warned on Wednesday of an "explosive" spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the country that was made worse by a sluggish vaccination campaign leading to rapidly rising infections and deaths. Citing increases in cases of coronavirus in all Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova called for stronger...