Pierre, SD

Thorson, Heasley Named First Official Coaches of Pierre Girls Wrestling Program

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year during the wrestling season, every one of the coaches from the head man, Shawn Lewis, down to the volunteer assistants were running two practices every day. One with the boys program and the second with the girls program. Every coach has commented they loved it but it was taxing as it was out of necessity in the first year of the girls wrestling program. Now, the Pierre Governors have hired the first head coach in Girls wrestling history, not just at Pierre but in the state. Matt Thorson becomes the first official coach of the program.

