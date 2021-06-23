Cancel
Pierre, SD

Two One Hit Shutouts for Eights in Sweep of Huron

todayskccr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre Post 8 used two one hit shutouts en route to a doubleheader sweep of Huron on Tuesday at Hyde Stadium in what could be the final home game of the regular season. The Eights had a complete game effort from Lincoln Kienholz in game one as he allowed just one hit and four base runners in total stranding just two men in a 2-0 win. The Eights opened up the bottom of the first with a Kienholz triple and Jayden Wiebe drove in Kienholz with an RBI groundout. Pierre would score its second run in the bottom of the second after Elliot Leif singled to right and a two base error from the right field allowed Isaac Polak to come all the way around to score and that’s all the Eights would get and need to win game one.

www.todayskccr.com
