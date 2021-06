New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill makes his Major League debut in tonight's series finale against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets are -125 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Braves have won two of the first three games in this series, and would pull within three games of the first-place Mets with a win in the series finale. Megill made three starts in Triple-A before the call-up, with three no-decisions while pitching to a 3.77 ERA. Atlanta counters with Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA), who is making his first start in over two months. The Braves enter this game with the second-most road unders in baseball, while the Mets have the second-most home unders.