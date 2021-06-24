The Blacklist season 8 finale: Is Liz Keen dead? Megan Boone’s farewell
Tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 finale delivered an epic shocker like no other in the closing seconds. How else do you explain Liz Keen’s death?. In the closing seconds, Megan Boone’s character was officially written off the show as she was shot by none other than Vandyke, Neville Townsend’s top henchman who appeared out of nowhere and killer her. She was supposed to kill Reddington but instead, she loses her life. We suppose in theory it’s possible that someone revives her after the fact, but with the news that Boone is leaving the show, that feels very-much unlikely. She’s gone.cartermatt.com