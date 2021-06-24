The Blacklist season 8 finale: Is Liz Keen dead? Megan Boone’s farewell

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.