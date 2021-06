The Broken Bow American Legion juniors and seniors baseball teams traveled to Imperial for a doubleheader on Sunday. The Bow juniors remained undefeated by winning over Imperial 10-4. The game was tied 3-3 going to the seventh when Bow erupted for 7 runs in their final at bat to grab the lead and secure the win. Eli Coble was perfect in the leadoff spot finishing 4 for 4 with 2 runs scored and a run batted in. Carter Johnson and Tallin Schauda also had multi hit games for the Bow juniors and Austin Harvey led the team in RBI’s with 2. The Bow juniors are now 12-0 on the season.