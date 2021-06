The Queen is back at the races! The British monarch returned to her beloved Royal Ascot horse race after the pandemic forced her to miss last year's event. Ascot is said to be the Queen's favourite event of the year, given her lifelong love of horses. While this year's race looks a bit different—attendees are masked and had to receive COVID tests—the royals arrived in full force. Unlike most years, the Queen did not attend the Ascot's opening day, as she had an in-person meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. However, she certainly was not going to miss the event in its entirety, arriving on the final day of the event to watch the races.