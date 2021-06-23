Cancel
Montrose, CO

OBITUARY: Regina Mae Joens

Montrose Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegina Mae (DeGuelle) Joens was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, June 16, surrounded by her loved ones. Regina was 70 years old. Regina was born May 26, 1951 to Arthur DeGuelle, Jr. and Bernice (Vowell) DeGuelle in Montrose Colorado. She lived in Dolores for her childhood years and moved back to Olathe, she was the fourth generation to graduate from Olathe High School in 1969. Regina married her high school sweetheart Larry Huff, who passed away in a trucking accident in 1975. She married Brent Joens on March 7, 1980; together they had two daughters, Alisha and Brittany, before his untimely death in 1991.

www.montrosepress.com
