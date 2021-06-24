Missouri does not need to expand Medicaid program July 1, judge rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said Missouri is not obligated to expand Medicaid coverage on July 1. “Having fully considered the parties’ pleadings, evidence, and written and oral arguments, the Court concludes that the state’s refusal to enroll plaintiffs and other eligible individuals in the MO HealthNet program is not unlawful,” the decision read. “Notwithstanding a majority vote of the people, an initiative which does not comply with the limits of [the] constitution cannot stand.”