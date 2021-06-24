Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Pride Palace Set to Host Virtual Fundraiser on the Last Day of Pride Month

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Rain on me! Pride Palace and Campus Pride are partnering to throw a virtual pride celebration and fundraiser to finish Pride Month off strong. The event will take place from the Pride Palace Instagram on June 30, 2021, from 7 pm EST - 9 PM EST and consist of fundraising, an LGBTQ+ college panel, and multiple special CELEBRITY guests. Want to come virtually celebrate with us?! Read on...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazz Jennings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Fundraising#Host Virtual Fundraiser#Prweb#Lgbtq College#Pride Palace#Lgbtq Community#Pride Place#Hbcu Clearinghouse#Lambda 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Chicago, ILconciergepreferred.com

How to Celebrate Pride This Month!

After a year in hibernation, the LGBTQ+ community and allies are beyond excited to have Pride events happening this month! With so much built-up anticipation, it’s sure to be a an amazingly fun and high energy time at any one of these events. Pride in the Park is going to...
Societyrecordpatriot.com

Iron Fish hosting Pride Month art display

THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery is hosting a special art installation celebrating Pride Month and will be hosting a special event showcasing the piece. The piece is one of three created for Pride Month as part of Up North Pride's Catharsis, an immersive art installation at three brewery locations. The piece is a Britten shipping container that has been brightly painted by Joey Salamon.
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

TCGS Hosts Pride Month Events Around the World

This June, The College of Global Studies celebrates Pride month around the world with a series of in-person and virtual events for students in their host countries. June 22: A lecture with Olivia Avila Ruiz to discuss the work with LGBTQ+ activists in Granada. June 24: A Gabriel Lopez performance,...
Musicprestigeonline.com

Virtual Events You Can Attend To Celebrate Pride Month 2021

Pride Month is celebrated annually in the US to honour the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. That year on June 28, a major riot broke out between the police and gay patrons of the Stonewall Inn following a crackdown on it by authorities. Exactly a year later, New York City witnessed its first Pride march in memory of the incident. It has since expanded to become a major event not only in cities across the US but also around the world, with marches, awareness drives and cultural programmes held in support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Murray, KYwkms.org

Murray Pride Parade, Picnic Set For Later This Month

Community members are organizing a Pride parade and picnic in Murray later this month. A release by the organizers Monday states the LGBTQ community and allies in the city and surrounding areas are invited to celebrate Pride month in an inclusive, queer and family-friendly space. The starting point for the...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Hosts Pride Month Webinar

Learn more about the new LGBT ETF and hear from Board members Martina Navratilova, Billy Bean and Barney Frank about future company initiatives. WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Pride Month, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., that it will host the LGBTQ Loyalty, Pride Webinar on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's LGBTQ100 ESG Index performance over the past 18-months and the Sponsored launch of our LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF listed on May 18, 2021 on NASDAQ with the trading symbol "LGBT."
Societywaukeepubliclibrary.org

Pride Month Reads

Detransition, Baby and Memorial back-to-back in May, I figured I should keep reading recent LGBTQ+ books and write some reviews for Pride Month. (We should pay attention to LGBTQ+ voices all year, of course, but the timing happily worked out like this.) I read The House in the Cerulean Sea next, and then I read One Last Stop as soon as it came out June 1. This is in no way a complete list of all the great LGBTQ+ titles that have been published in last 18 months – there are many – but these are the four books about LGBTQ+ people that have recently captivated me.
BasketballNBA

Warriors to Host Pride Month Panel, Presented by Accenture, on Sunday at 11 A.M.

The Golden State Warriors will host a Pride Month Panel, presented by Accenture, this Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m. during the Thrive City Farmers Market, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The panel is highlighted by Olympic Medalist Figure Skater Adam Rippon, Executive Director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights Imani Rupert-Gordon, and Accenture’s Senior Managing Director, Global Pride Lead Marco Zeigler. The conversation will be led by Board President of SF Pride Carolyn Wysinger. The panel will cover topics such as advocacy, allyship and legislation impacting the LGBTQ+ community.
InternetTechnician Online

GLBT Center looking to celebrate Pride Month with virtual video platform FlipGrid

For months, many organizations on campus struggled to adapt their social events virtually as strict social distancing guidelines were implemented on campus, and NC State’s GLBT Center was no different. Last spring and summer, the GLBT Center kept its virtual activities lowkey, as a way to keep students connected in a time where the center was largely closed off to the public.
Robbinsville, NJTrentonian

Robbinsville hosts Pride event

In the past, celebrations of self centered in major cities. Not this year. No need to trek into NYC or Philadelphia for Pride awareness and festivities. Robbinsville residents and others can party in their own back yard. On Sunday, June 27, Kuo Social Restaurant will partner with LGBTQ+ neighbors and...
Ellington, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Ellington Girl Scout spearheads Pride Month event set for Saturday

ELLINGTON — In her own quiet way, 11-year-old Isabella Miller is making history by planning a parade and family activities for Saturday in honor of Pride Month. “I thought it would be good for people in Ellington to come together to be aware of and celebrate differences,” said the sixth-grader who attends the Center School. “I’m hoping this can be a yearly event.”
Food & Drinksnowdecatur.com

Door 4 Brewing Co. hosting Pride Month event

June 24, 2021 – Door 4 are celebrating Pride Month with a very special event tonight from 5-10 pm. They will have an evening of entertainment including axe throwing & bags, a DJ and a star studded drag show, which will take place from 7:30 pm- 9:30 pm. There will...
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

County set to celebrate Pride Day at park

Warren County is set to celebrate Pride Day on June 26 with an event highlighted by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is aimed “to both celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community regionally.”. The free event will include costume contests, giveaw...
Muskegon County, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon County hosting free virtual Pride event and resources fair

HealthWest and the Muskegon County Sexuality And Gender Advocates Collaborative are partnering to host Muskegon Pride, a free virtual conference and resource fair for the Muskegon LGBTQ+/SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression) community. Muskegon Pride will take place from 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Saturday. Registration is required, and those...