Pride Palace Set to Host Virtual Fundraiser on the Last Day of Pride Month

Detransition, Baby and Memorial back-to-back in May, I figured I should keep reading recent LGBTQ+ books and write some reviews for Pride Month. (We should pay attention to LGBTQ+ voices all year, of course, but the timing happily worked out like this.) I read The House in the Cerulean Sea next, and then I read One Last Stop as soon as it came out June 1. This is in no way a complete list of all the great LGBTQ+ titles that have been published in last 18 months – there are many – but these are the four books about LGBTQ+ people that have recently captivated me.