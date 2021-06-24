Capitol Briefs: Christofanelli named ALEC State Legislator of the Month
ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) applauded Christofanelli’s bill establishing the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, an education savings account (ESA) program allowing taxpayers to claim up to 50 percent of their tax liability for contributions to educational assistance programs. It also pointed to his work on a provision that will allow pharmacists to administer emergency HIV medications.themissouritimes.com