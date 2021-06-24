Why Texas summer brings poor air quality
AUSTIN, Texas - As the temperatures rise and summer settles in, the role humans play in the weather increases. Most days, the air quality is a direct result of human activity. Air quality can be broken down into 6 categories ranging from good to hazardous. The vast majority of the time Austin lands in the "good" category. In fact, according to Air Central Texas, Austin is the only large city in the country to maintain "good" air quality levels.www.fox7austin.com