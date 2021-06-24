A Record-Breaking Heat Wave Will Build Over The Northwest This Weekend

Portland, Oregon set a new record heat record on Saturday. It then broke again on Sunday, recording temperatures of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius). This is four times higher than the previous day’s record. Known nationwide for its mild weather and rainy days, Seattle has reached 104 degrees Celsius (40 degrees Celsius). on Sunday. According to the National Meteorological Service, this is the city’s highest ever record, the first time the region has recorded three-digit days for two consecutive days since the record began to be held in 1894, and on Monday. The temperature was predicted to be even higher. Pacific Northwest has experienced several days of heat waves that forecasters call “historical”, dangerous, and precursors of what’s coming, as climate change affects global weather patterns. Temperatures begin to rise on Friday and are not expected to cool until Tuesday. In many parts of Washington and Oregon, mercury is more than 30 degrees higher than normal. The cause is the “heat dome” that affected parts of the west for about two weeks. Justin Purin, a Seattle meteorological services meteorologist, said the high-pressure ridges are causing temperatures more associated with Arizona than in the northwest. Record high temperature records have been broken by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius in some cases. ” Is the scorching temperature causing the problem? Regular routines have been interrupted as governments and private businesses respond to unprecedented weather and try to keep people cool. In Eugene, Oregon, US track and field testing was canceled on Sunday afternoon, requiring fans to evacuate the stadium due to extreme heat. Officials in Portland, Oregon shut down light rail and trams until Tuesday due to high temperatures and some districts, shutting down summer school buses and people brave for perhaps the hottest days I put it out. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department also closed the outdoor pool on Monday, saying it was too hot and dangerous for employees to get out. In Seattle, the school district canceled the summer meal service at school “to protect students, families and staff” on Monday. As a result, people did not go on adventures at noon. And there remained persistent concerns about wildfires in areas that were already dealing with the epic drought. Firefighters have been pre-assigned to areas where there is a high risk of fire and counties and cities throughout the region have banned burns. In some cases, private fireworks were even temporarily banned on the holiday weekend of July 4th. Cooling centers were opened in public libraries, community buildings, malls, etc., and we were able to find air-conditioned indoor spaces. According to the US Census, Seattle is worried about a lack of air conditioning, with only 44% of households using indoor cooling. Only a few years ago, authorities estimated that only one-third of homes in the largest cities in the northwest were equipped with air conditioning, so that number has actually skyrocketed recently. One of the benefits of some areas of the northwest is access to cooling water with large rivers. Portland and Seattle are located between a sea cove and a large freshwater lake. People flock to beaches and coastal areas where temperatures are warm but generally calmer than the innermost parts of the area. When will the heat wave end? Seattle people generally see forecasts of high pressures and plunges in the mid-1980s. But it will look like a relief, as forecasters say, on Tuesday, cold sea air will begin to ease temperatures after temperatures in the area reach 100 degrees Celsius for several days. Meteorologist pull-in.