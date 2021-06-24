Cancel
A Record-Breaking Heat Wave Will Build Over The Northwest This Weekend

By Dennis Mersereau
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Fresh on the heels of last week’s western heat wave is another scorcher that could challenge records across the northwestern United States. A major upper-level ridge will build over the West Coast this weekend and bring a memorable heat wave to the northwestern United States and southwestern Canada. Some communities could break their all-time record high temperatures, a harrowing prospect in a region of the country where relatively few homes have air conditioning.

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
