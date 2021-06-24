Atlanta Public Schools wants your opinion on how it will spend COVID-19 relief funds

Atlanta Public Schools is seeking the public’s input on how it plans to spend its next round of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. The district is expected to get just more than $200 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. According to a news release, about $125 billion of the act’s funds have been set aside for the nation’s K-12 education system for the following reasons: