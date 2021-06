The Angels continued to roll against teams that don’t wear green as big dongs and impressive deception made the Tigers look like the third-string squad it is. Patrick Sandoval had the ball tonight and showed once again why he deserved to be where he is. A cursory glance at the box score might tell an easy story, but the guy was shoving. Through 4 innings, he had 8 K’s with 1 walk and 1 hit allowed. While he did end up allowing a solo shot in the 5th and 6th each, he was absolutely nasty. He was pulled after walking Miguel Cabrera just one out shy of a quality start at a mere 81 pitches.