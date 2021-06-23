Stop kicking the Social Security can

Although the politicians in Washington almost never talk about the issue anymore, our entitlement programs are on a collision course with fiscal reality. Let’s zero in on Social Security. Its “trust fund,” which consists entirely of debt the federal government has issued to itself, will be exhausted in a decade or so. As a practical matter, this isn’t as big a deal as it sounds. Social Security is already running a cash deficit — more payments going out than payroll taxes coming in. To cover the difference, the federal government draws from its trust fund of federal bonds.