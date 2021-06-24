St. Louis joins Biden’s effort to combat gun violence in US
St. Louis is taking part in President Joe Biden’s effort to combat gun violence by putting funds from the American Rescue Plan toward prevention programs. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative will convene meetings of representatives from 15 jurisdictions across the country to provide technical assistance and learning opportunities to implement public safety strategies. The group will receive guidance from public safety experts who will provide technical assistance, identify best practices, and help initiate public health approaches.themissouritimes.com