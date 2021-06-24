Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis joins Biden’s effort to combat gun violence in US

themissouritimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis is taking part in President Joe Biden’s effort to combat gun violence by putting funds from the American Rescue Plan toward prevention programs. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative will convene meetings of representatives from 15 jurisdictions across the country to provide technical assistance and learning opportunities to implement public safety strategies. The group will receive guidance from public safety experts who will provide technical assistance, identify best practices, and help initiate public health approaches.

themissouritimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
New Jersey State
City
Eldon, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Georgia State
City
Memphis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Rescue Plan#St Louis Public Safety#Lincoln University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...