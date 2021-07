Though the Michigan baseball team's 2021 season ended in disappointment, one of its former players is hitting his stride entering the summer. Following a week in which he hit .391 at the plate, delivered a home run in four straight games, led the National League with nine runs batted in and led all of baseball with a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.481 OPS, former Wolverine standout and current San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth was named the National League player of the week for the first time in his career.