OBITUARY: Paul Sherman Wisecup

Paul Sherman Wisecup, age 83, of Fruita passed away on June 13, 2021, at the Mesa Manor Center of Grand Junction, Colorado. Paul grew up in Greenfield, Ohio, and graduated from McClain High School. He served in the Navy Air Anti-Submarine Squad as an Airman during the Cold War from 1958 — 1964. He owned and co-owned Keystone Construction in Montrose and RMBC Dealership for Butler/ Lester Buildings in Grand Junction. For over 50 years Paul was an active supporter in the Rotary Club; in addition he was a Paul Harris Diamond Member. He dedicated his life to countless people, community projects, organizations, and committees.