OAKLAND — Prosecutors want to upgrade the charges against a city resident suspect of running over and killing a mother of seven as she was picking up her child from school. Henry G. Melendez, 27, is currently facing vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident charges in the death of 40-year-old Miesha Singleton. But on July 1, an Alameda Superior Court Judge is scheduled to rule on a District Attorney’s motion to charge Melendez with murdering Singleton.