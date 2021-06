After nearly three years of subtweeting and finger-pointing, and a solid year’s worth of hand-wringing, MLB is finally cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances. The league’s directive for a revamped enforcement plan, released Tuesday and set to begin June 21, actually looks pretty good. That is, as good as it can look considering pitchers have been escalating their use of sticky substances to improve spin and grip for years now, and the league’s done nothing to stop it or change the incentives that fuel it. I’ve never seen I Think You Should Leave, but even I’m imagining Rob Manfred in a hot dog costume.