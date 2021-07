Chic ladies brace yourself! The beauty industry brings us one of the most amazing hair colors this season that will instantly refresh your appearance. You surely have noticed it already – bright and fun blonde tones, unlike anything you’ve seen before. Popularized by the name coconut candy hair, this dye job is a combination of multiple gorgeous techniques. It involves money piece highlights and a subtle balayage that will instantly separate you from the crowds. If you’re ready for a change, coconut candy hair might be your best choice for the hottest season. Take a look at our suggestions below and find the most flattering style for you.