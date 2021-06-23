Buyer seen for Simply Essentials facility in Charles City by early August
Simply Essentials on Charles City’s Main Street could be purchased within the next six weeks, likely by a buyer intending to reopen it as a chicken-processing plant. The trustee in the Simply Essentials Chapter 7 bankruptcy case filed notice this week of his intent to sell the property for $9.5 million to a company called Pure Prairie Farms Inc., and a hearing was set for July 16 for the bankruptcy court to consider the sale.charlescitypress.com